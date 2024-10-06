  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Government to Credit Flood Relief Funds to Remaining Beneficiaries Tomorrow

AP Government to Credit Flood Relief Funds to Remaining Beneficiaries Tomorrow
x
Highlights

₹18 Crore Already Transferred to 98% of Affected People's Accounts

Amaravati : The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that flood relief funds will be credited to the accounts of remaining beneficiaries tomorrow. Due to technical reasons, some individuals had not received their compensation earlier, but the government is now set to address these pending cases.

So far, the state has already transferred ₹18 crore to the accounts of 98% of those affected by the recent floods. The government aims to ensure that all eligible individuals receive their due compensation promptly, providing much-needed relief to those impacted by the floods.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick