AP Government to Credit Flood Relief Funds to Remaining Beneficiaries Tomorrow

Amaravati : The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that flood relief funds will be credited to the accounts of remaining beneficiaries tomorrow. Due to technical reasons, some individuals had not received their compensation earlier, but the government is now set to address these pending cases.

So far, the state has already transferred ₹18 crore to the accounts of 98% of those affected by the recent floods. The government aims to ensure that all eligible individuals receive their due compensation promptly, providing much-needed relief to those impacted by the floods.

