AP Government to disburse Rs. 703 crore for leftover beneficiaries under various welfare schemes

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday will disburse the money directly into the accounts of those people who are eligible for the various schemes and not in the beneficiaries list. YS Jagan earlier announced that the leftover eligible beneficiaries will be re-verified and provided welfare schemes in June and December every year and the money is being deposited to them as promised.

A total of Rs. 703 crore will be credited to 9,30,809 beneficiaries across the state today. A total of 18,47,996 people will be benefited, including 3,44,497 pension card holders, 3,07,599 rice cardholders, 1,10,880 Aarogyasri cards and 90 days homeless beneficiaries.

YSR Cheyutha, YSR Asara, YSR Zero Interest (Women), YSR Rythu Bharosa – PM Kisan, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasati Deevena, YSR Kapu Nestam, YSR Vahana Mitra, YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, YSR Netanna Nestam, Pension Cards, The number of people who will benefit today under these schemes is 18,47,996.

Those who are eligible for the scheme and have not availed the benefit should apply at the village and ward secretariats within a month of the provision of the welfare scheme. Those applications will be considered and those eligible beneficiaries can avail the schemes in June in respect of welfare schemes implemented from December to May. Meanwhile, the money will be disbursed for the beneficiaries with respect to welfare schemes implemented from June to November.