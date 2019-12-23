AP government to fill vacant positions in Grama Sachivalayam in January

Another good news for the unemployed in Andhra Pradesh as the government has decided to fill the vacancies in the village and ward secretaries in AP. To this end, the government has initiated a process to complete the recruitment process in the state. The government has decided to issue a notification in January to recruit the remaining secretariat jobs. Already, posts-wise vacancies have been collected in the districts.

Panchayati Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar has issued a directive to all district collectors on Sunday to show how many jobs and posts in any district are vacant by Monday evening. In addition to the details of vacant posts for the SC, ST and BC social groups, it has been suggested that action should be taken by the evening. Officials of the Panchayat Raj department said they would take action to issue a notification tomorrow or Wednesday for the total of 1,26,728 Gram and Secretariat jobs so far. Of these, however, only one lakh candidates have joined the job. They are currently undergoing training.

Officials estimate that some of those who have been selected for village ministries have quit their jobs. The government is preparing to recruit them. It seems the bureaucracy planned to complete the process by the end of the first week of January by issuing a notification. Chief Minister YS Jagan has ordered the officials to carry out the tests transparently.