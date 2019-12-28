AP Governor approves APSRTC merge bill

Amaravati: Here is a piece of good news for APSRTC employees. As the promise made by CM YS Jagan during Padayatra that the RTC will be merged into the government. Standing on the word, the government has presented a bill related to the RTC merge in the last Assembly sessions, which also got passed in the house.

Recently, AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has given his approval to the bill on merging RTC employees into the government. He signed on the merge file. Over this, the AP government has released an order in the name of the Governor and a Gazette notification will be issued soon. Form January 1st, 2020, APSRTC workers are identified as government employees.

Soon after coming into power, the new Cabinet headed by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to merge RTC with the government and initiated the process. Now with the approval of the Governor, 52,000 RTC workers are recognized as the government employees.