Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered oath of office to Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna, MLA representing Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari district and Dr Seediri Appalaraju, MLA representing Palasa in Srikakulam district, as Members of the Council of Ministers at a swearing-in ceremony held at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Later, the Governor and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the newly appointed ministers. Speaker of Legislative Assembly Thammineni Seetharam, Dy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas, Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishna Das, Programme Coordinator Talasila Raghuram, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and other dignitaries attended the Swearing-in ceremony that commenced at 1.29 pm.