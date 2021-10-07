AP governor Biswabhushan Harichandan visits Indrakeeladri temple in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan along with his wife visited Goddess Durga on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Thursday. The Governor and his wife were welcomed by State Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MLA Malladi Vishnu, Temple Governing Body Chairman Paila Sominaidu, and EO Bhramaramba.



After the visit, the governor told the media that he was very happy to visit the Durga temple on the first day of the Dussehra Navaratri celebrations. The governor said he wanted the state and the country to prosper and to contain the coronavirus.

He wished the people to celebrate the Dussehra festival with much fervour and advised authorities to make all facilities available to the devotees. The nine-day Sharanavaratri festival has begun with the Governor's visit to the Durga temple. The goddess appeared as Swarnakavachalakrutha to the devotees.

Arrangements have been made to hold the festivities from today (Thursday) to the 15th of this month. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on behalf of the state government will present silk robes to the Kanakadurga goddess on the 12th of this month. The city police commissioner (CP) Battini Sreenivasulu and his family came to Indrakeeladri on Wednesday night and presented silk robes to the goddess.