AP governor held video conference with universities VCs, discusses on start of next academic year

It is known that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the face of the education system across the country where the governments are passing the students and promoting without examination. On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh governor discussed with the Vice-Chancellors of the University the policy to be followed for the future of the students.

GovernorBiswabhusan Harichandan conducted a video conference from Raj Bhavan with the Vice-Chancellors of 20 universities in the state. The meeting, chaired by the State Board of Higher Education, discussed the topic of 'Challenges Faced by Higher Education - Ways of Prevention' in the unprecedented times of Covid-19. The growing number of coronavirus cases, the inability to conduct regular classes and the strategy to be followed for conducting final year examinations as per UGC directives were discussed.

The governor held a video conference on how to frame the next academic year forward. The conference was attended by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, State Higher Education Council Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy, and Secretary to the governor Mukesh Kumar Meena. On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating to conduct final year semester exams for UG and PG courses in September keeping the future of students in view

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases have been mounting rapidly with 2602 new cases taking the tally to 40,646 cases on Friday with 37 new deaths. The district administrations are imposing the lockdown in the areas where there is an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.