AP Governor pays tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee

Amaravati: AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday. Governor recalled the services of Mukherjee as 13th President of the nation and said he rendered over five decades of exemplary service to the nation in Government as well as Parliament.

Governor said Mukherjee held the rare distinction of having served at different times as Foreign, Defence, Commerce, Finance Minister and was instrumental in spearheading important legislations such as Right to Information, Right to Employment, Food Security, setting up of UIDAI, Metro Rail etc. Harichandan said Mukherjee was a powerful orator, scholar, intellectual and a leader with enormous political prowess and was acclaimed for his role as a consensus builder on difficult national issues through his ability to forge unity amongst the diverse political parties that form part of India's vibrant multi-party democracy.

Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.