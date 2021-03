AP govt. advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy's brother passes away in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh government advisor and YSRCP senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy's family stuck in tragedy as his brother, industrialist Divakar Reddy has passed away.

He was reportedly undergoing treatment in Hyderabad for some time due to an illness and passed away on Tuesday. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy left to Hyderabad after learning of Divakar Reddy's death to hold the tradition.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, YSRCP leaders and Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Chairman Devireddy Srinath Reddy expressed their condolences over Divakar Reddy's death.

Andhra Pradesh National Media advisor Devulapalli Amar mourned the death of Sajjala Divakar Reddy and expressed condolences to Ramakrishna Reddy and his family. He recalled his friendship with both the brothers.