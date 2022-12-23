AP Govt aims to ensure bright future for poor students

Chittoor: To ensure corporate status to all government and aided schools, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced English as the medium of instruction, stated Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy. Under Nadu - Nedu scheme, all the schools in the State would be equipped with modern facilities for ensuring qualitative education to the students, he added.

The Minister visited various villages in Punganur Assembly constituency on Thursday under Pallebata initiative. He inaugurated buildings of Sachivalayam, YSR Health Clinic and Rythu Bharosa Kendram at Magundlapalli village of Punganur mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ramachandra Reddy reiterated that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has a mission to ensure brilliant future for all the poor students by introducing several student-oriented schemes like Jagananna Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and others. Issuing tabs to 8th class students is the most innovative idea, which no other State has followed till date. The Minister stated that it was a revolutionary move of the CM to resume Chittoor Cooperative Dairy, regretting that TDP is resorting to baseless statements in this regard.

ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, Thamballapalli MLA P Dwarakanath Reddy, ZP CEO N Prabhakar Reddy and others attended the programme.