AP govt. Announces assistance to Haj pilgrims

The Andhra Pradesh government, under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has announced significant initiatives aimed at benefiting minority communities in the state. During a review meeting at the Secretariat, Naidu unveiled plans to re-implement various schemes that were in place during the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government from 2014 to 2019.

A key highlight of this announcement is the provision of financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh for individuals undertaking pilgrimages. The Chief Minister also emphasized the urgent completion of Haj House buildings that were left unfinished during the previous administration. A proposal was made to develop a new Haj House in Vijayawada, alongside reports that Rs. 24 crore had already been allocated for the Kadapa Haj House, with 80 percent of the construction completed.

Furthermore, Naidu proposed the allocation of Rs. 5,000 for the maintenance of mosques statewide and called for the appointment of qualified Imams as Qazis. He assured the implementation of honorariums of Rs. 10,000 per month for Imams and Rs. 5,000 for Mouzams without delay.

The Chief Minister reiterated the need to focus on schemes that enhance financial security for minorities. He suggested that the government provide concessional loans of Rs. 5 lakhs and Rs. 10 lakhs to support entrepreneurial ventures. Naidu urged municipalities to promote the establishment of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) within their jurisdictions.

Additionally, he recommended expediting pending projects related to the Rs. 447 crore sanctioned under the Prime Minister’s Jan Vikas Programme, and called for the swift completion of incomplete shaadikhanas and other structures across the state.