AP Govt Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims of Tirupati Stampede

The Andhra Pradesh government has responded to the tragic stampede that occurred during the Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations, announcing an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 25 lakh for each family affected by the incident. Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad made the announcement, emphasizing the government’s commitment to providing better medical services for the injured.

In a show of solidarity, Ministers Anagani Satyaprasad, Anita, Parthasarathy, and Anam Ramanayana Reddy visited the family members of the deceased at Ruia Hospital, followed by a visit to injured individuals receiving care at SWIMS Hospital. The ministers reassured the victims that the government is dedicated to their welfare.

Home Minister Anita announced that authorities are investigating the possibility of a conspiracy relating to the stampede, promising strict action against those found responsible for the tragedy. She also warned of potential consequences for individuals whose negligence may have contributed to the chaos.

Minister Anam Rama Narayana Reddy confirmed that the bodies of the deceased would be transported to their native places following the completion of postmortems. He also stated that efforts are underway to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

The stampede, which resulted in the deaths of six people and caused numerous injuries, occurred at the token centers set up for devotees wishing to participate in the darshan at Vaikuntha Dwara. Witnesses reported feeling breathless and shaken by the horrifying events.

In the wake of the disaster, the Tahsildar has filed a complaint with the Tirupati police, urging a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stampede, particularly incidents that unfolded near Bairagipattadi Ramanaidu School.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expected to arrive in Tirupati shortly to meet with victims and their families, further highlighting the government’s commitment to support those impacted by this unfortunate event.