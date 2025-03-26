AP govt. announces last date for free gas cylinder booking

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar announced that beneficiaries of the 'Deepam 2.0' scheme can expect to receive their first free gas cylinder by March 31. Over 98 lakh individuals have already availed themselves of the first free cylinder, underscoring the state government's commitment to providing essential services to its citizens.

Minister Manohar emphasized that the coalition government has fulfilled its promise to deliver three free gas cylinders annually to women participants in the program. This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden of cooking expenses for households across Andhra Pradesh.

The 'Deepam 2.0' scheme reflects the government's ongoing efforts to support families and enhance the quality of life for women in the state.