Live
- Mahadev betting app case: CBI seizes digital, documentary evidence in multi-location raids
- Manju Warrier: I'm still as nervous as I was for the first shot of my first film
- OpenAI Introduces Advanced AI Image Generator in ChatGPT’s GPT-4o
- Cong gives privilege notice against Amit Shah for ‘casting aspersions’ on Sonia Gandhi
- 'No way to run House', Rahul Gandhi attacks LS Speaker
- Seifert, Neesham power New Zealand to 4-1 series win over Pakistan
- It has 'been a tough year' for Gwyneth Paltrow after loss of her canine friends
- Airtel launches IPTV services across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- It will be more impactful than anti-CAA movement, says AIMIM as AIMPLB launches nationwide protest against Waqf Bill
- Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 7,410 crore to set up 3rd factory at Haryana’s Kharkhoda
AP govt. announces last date for free gas cylinder booking
Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar announced that beneficiaries of the 'Deepam 2.0' scheme can expect to receive their first free gas cylinder by March 31.
Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar announced that beneficiaries of the 'Deepam 2.0' scheme can expect to receive their first free gas cylinder by March 31. Over 98 lakh individuals have already availed themselves of the first free cylinder, underscoring the state government's commitment to providing essential services to its citizens.
Minister Manohar emphasized that the coalition government has fulfilled its promise to deliver three free gas cylinders annually to women participants in the program. This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden of cooking expenses for households across Andhra Pradesh.
The 'Deepam 2.0' scheme reflects the government's ongoing efforts to support families and enhance the quality of life for women in the state.