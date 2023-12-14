Live
AP govt. announces schedule of SSC and Inter exams, to be held in March
The Andhra Pradesh Education Department has announced the schedule of Class X and Intermediate exams in Andhra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh Education Department has announced the schedule of Class X and Intermediate exams in Andhra Pradesh. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that with the intention that the students will not face any problem due to the elections in April, the Inter and Class 10 exams will be conducted in March itself. He released the exam schedule in Vijayawada on Thursday afternoon.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that a total of 16 lakh students of Tenth and Inter (6 lakh in Tenth and 10 lakh in Inter) are going to write the exams and hence have decided to conduct the tenth class exams in March itself so that the students do not have to face any problem. He said that the 10th class exams will be held from 18th to 30th March at 9.30 am to 12.45 pm with
First Language Paper-1 on 18th March
Second Language on March 19
English on 20th, Mathematics on 22nd, Physical Science on 23rd, Biology on 26th, Social Studies on 27th
First Language Paper-2 (Composite Course)/ OSSE Main Language Paper-1 on March 28, OSSE Main Language Paper-2 (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian), Vocational Course Examination on March 30.
Also the intermediate exams will be held from 1st to 15th March. Inter exams will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM. "We hope that all the students pass and achieve 100 percent success," said Minister Botsa.