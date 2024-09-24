AP Govt. Appoints Chairpersons for 20 Corporations, Here is the list

Andhra Pradesh government has filled all nominated posts for chairpersons of 20 corporations, with a clear preference for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The newly issued orders reveal that 16 positions have been allocated to TDP, while Jana Sena secured 3 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received 1 post.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of grassroots workers in this appointment process, favoring individuals who have consistently contributed to the party's efforts. The list notably prioritizes the inclusion of youth, with 11 cluster in-charges and 6 unit in-charges being honored with chairperson roles. Among them, one cluster in-charge has been particularly recognized with the position of chairman.

Key appointments include:

- Waqf Board Chairman: Abdul Aziz (TDP)

- SAP Chairman: Ravinayudu (TDP)

- Housing Board Chairman: Tataiah Naidu (TDP)

- APIIC Chairman: Mantena Ramaraju (TDP)

- Maritime Board Chairman: Damachrala Satya (TDP)

- 20 Principles Implementation Committee Chairman: Lanka Dinkar (TDP)

- APSRTC Chairman: Konakalla Narayana (TDP)

- RTC Vice Chairman: PS Muniratnam (TDP)

- Tourism Development Corporation Chairman: Nookasani Balaji (TDP)

- SEEDAP Chairman: Deepak Reddy (TDP)

- AP TRICAR Chairman: Boragam Srinivasa Rao (TDP)

- Markfed Chairman: Karrothu Bangarraju (TDP)

- Seed Development Corporation Chairman: Manyam Subbareddy (TDP)

- Urban Development and Infrastructure Corporation Chairman: Peela Govinda Satyanarayana (TDP)

- Padmasali Welfare and Development Corporation Chairman: Nandam Abdhaiah (TDP)

- Leather Industries Development Corporation Chairman: Pilli Manikyala Rao (TDP)

- Consumer Protection Council Chairman: Peethala Sujatha (TDP)

- AP MSME Development Corporation Chairman: Tammireddy Sivashankar (Jana Sena Party)

- AP Civil Supply Corporation Chairman: Thota Mehr Sitarama Sudhir (Jana Sena Party)

- APTPC Chairman: Vajja Baburao (TDP)

- Andhra Pradesh TIDCO Chairman: Venumulapati Ajay Kumar (Jana Sena Party)