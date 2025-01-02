AP govt. appoints one-member commission for SC sub categorisation, to visit field from today

In a significant development following the Supreme Court of India’s judgment in the case of "State of Punjab & Others Vs Devinder Singh & Others," the Government of Andhra Pradesh has established a One-Member Commission to study the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes. The commission will be led by Shri Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer.

The Commission's field visits are scheduled from January 2 to January 6, 2025, covering Kurnool, Y.S.R. Kadapa, S.P.S.R. Nellore, and Prakasam districts. During these meetings at the erstwhile district headquarters, various issues surrounding the classification of sub-castes among Scheduled Castes will be addressed.

To facilitate the inquiry, the Commission invites memorandums and requests from members of the public and organizations affiliated with the affected communities in both the existing districts and newly formed districts.

Individuals who wish to submit their applications or to provide input to the Commission can do so directly during the visit or, if unable to attend in person, may submit their documents via post or email. Applications should be sent to the Single Member Commission at the Head Office of the Tribal Welfare Department, located at First Floor, Koneru Lakshmaiah Street, Mughalrajapuram, Vijayawada-520010, NTR District, Andhra Pradesh. Submissions will be accepted during working hours, from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM.

This initiative aims to ensure thorough consideration of the complexities involved in the sub-categorization of Scheduled Castes in the state, reflecting the government's commitment to social justice and equity.