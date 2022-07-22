AP govt. begins application process for allotment of new bar licenses today

The Andhra Pradesh government has started the application process for allotment of new bars in the state from today. Under the new bar system, the Excise Department will grant licenses for setting up 840 bars in the state. It has issued a notification for the process of allotting them through an e-auction. The government has advised the applicants to register their names online from Friday to 27th of this month.



The government will grant licenses for three years from September 1 this year to August 31, 2025. Registration of applications, payment of fees, district-wise e-auction, notification of eligibility of participants has been issued. A deadline has been given to pay the processing fee and non-refundable application fee. Zonal wise dates are fixed for submission of applications and conduct of e-auction.

The Excise Commissioner revealed that e-auction will be conducted for 128 bars in the Greater Visakhapatnam Corporation, 110 in Vijayawada, 67 in Guntur and 35 in Nellore respectively.