AP govt. constitutes sub-committees over reorganisation of new districts in the state

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which is determined to form new districts has taken another step. The government, which has already passed a cabinet resolution, has decided to set up committees on feasibility. As part of this, it has recently directed the setting up of committees on various issues. To this end, a special committee should be set up at the state level and additional committees should be set up at the district level to give advice and guidance to them.

The government has issued orders setting up special sub-committees for the committee set up on redistricting. To this end, the government has directed the formation of four sub-committees to Study on the District Boundaries and Regulation and Legal Affairs, Structural and Personnel Redistribution, Assets and Infrastructure and IT Related Works.

The government has directed the setting up of a secretariat to assist the state-level committee, sub-committees, district-level committees. A district-level committee with 10 members will be set up under the chairmanship of the District Collector. The directives set up a secretariat to assist the state-level committee chaired by the APCFSS CEO. The government has directed a study on the reorganization of districts in different states. The government said the secretariat would basically last for six months and the responsibilities of sub-committees, district level committees and secretariats are stated in the government orders.