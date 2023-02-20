AP govt. decides to provide Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits with more quality

Andhra Pradesh Education department officials are making efforts to provide more quality kits to the students under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka to students studying in government schools in Andhra Pradesh. Officials of the concerned department disclosed that these measures are being taken on the orders of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. At a cost of Rs.1,042.53 crore, arrangements are being made to provide Jagananna education gift kits to more than 40 lakh students.

It is learned that work orders have already been given to this extent to provide the kit with more quality more durable quality bags and shoes along with colourful cloth with checks. The printing works of textbooks and workbooks have already started. Distribution to district points will start from the 24th of this month. These will be provided to the students on the opening day of the schools.

Chief Minister Jagan is paying special attention to the quality of every item provided through Vidya Kanuka. In the local market, they are supplying quality bags worth around Rs.650. Regarding the uniform, girls' tops and boys' shirts have been changed from plain cloth to checks and steps have been taken to make the shoes more quality.

The officials are conducting regular inspections at every stage to ensure that the quality of the kits provided by Jagananna Vidya Kanuka does not deteriorate. Principal Secretary School Education Department Praveen Prakash has paid special attention to this direction as per the instructions of the Chief Minister.