AP Govt. Extends Deadline for Liquor Shop License Applications by Two Days

In a significant development, the state government has announced the extension of the deadline for applications for liquor shop licenses by an additional two days. Initially set to conclude on Wednesday, the new deadline has been pushed to the evening of the 11th of this month, following numerous requests from applicants.

As a result of this extension, the lottery draw for license allocation, originally scheduled for the 11th, will now take place on the 14th. Successful applicants will be able to open their shops starting from the 16th, coinciding with the implementation of the new liquor policy.

Chief Secretary of the Excise Department, Mukesh Kumar Meena, confirmed the changes in directives issued late Tuesday night. The notification regarding the issuance of licenses for 3,396 liquor shops attracted a staggering 41,348 applications by 9 PM on Tuesday, resulting in non-refundable fees that amounted to approximately Rs. 826.96 crores for the government.

Officials anticipate more applications will flood in following the deadline extension. However, it's worth noting that several districts, including Tirupati, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Sri Potti Sreeramulu, Nellore, Anantapur, and Nandyal, have seen a lower volume of applications compared to the number of licensed shops available.