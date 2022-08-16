AP govt. forms Dharmika Parishad with 21 members

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Endowment Kottu Satyanarayana said that on the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a full-fledged Dharmika Parishad has been formed in the state with 21 members. Speaking to the media at the Secretariat, he said that the then TDP government has ignored even after the assets worth crores of rupees were misused and alleged no action was taken despite irregularities. He said only the Dharmika Parishad has that authority to take action against perpetrators and opined that the decisions of the Dharmika Parishad are crucial in the Endowments department.

The minister said CGF Committee has been fully appointed and stated that there were only four members in the committee, which is now included with three more people in it appointing Kaliki Kodandarami Reddy, Malireddy Venkatapapa Rao and Karri Bhaskara Rao as members. He said these committees have been appointed for the protection of Hindu Dharma.

He said they will take steps to implement the scheme of offering Doopa Deepa Naivedyam to one temple per village and all the district officials have been requested to examine the applications. "We have taken the responsibility of protecting Hindu temples in every village and setting up a website related to tribunal cases," Minister added.