AP govt. gives good news to Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, hikes ticket prices of upcoming movies

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a surprising move has hiked the movie ticket price by Rs. 20 for Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Veera Simha Reddy and Rs. 25 for Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veeraiah.

The movies are all set to release on the consecutive days in Thursday and Friday respectively. Both the movies have created enough buzz for this Sankranti and would roar at box offices.

The government, which reduced the prices of movie tickets couple of years back has nomalised the rates after a wide range of discussion with government and film industry biggies. The government was convinced and given an opportunity to the film makers to raise the prices for the first ten days of release.

As part of it, the government has given nod to raise the ticket prices in the above mentioned rates to the two big movies.