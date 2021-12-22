AP govt. gives green signal to transfers of polytechnic lecturers

The government of Andhra Pradesh has given the green signal for the transfer of lecturers in government polytechnic colleges. The Principal Secretary of the Department of Skill Development released GO 133 on Tuesday.



It stated that mandatory transfer applies to those who have completed five years of service. Those who have completed a minimum of two years of service are eligible to apply for transfer.



The priority will be given to the spouse category to those suffering from chronic diseases and paralysis in transfers. MLC Katti Narasimha Reddy hailed the government's decision to allow long-awaited transfers of polytechnic faculty.



However, he expressed concern over the transfers of employees who completed five years in the position and were ready to retire in six months.