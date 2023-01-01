AP govt. gives promotion to several IPS officers in the state

The government has given promotions to many IPS officers belonging to AP cadre giving DGP rank to three additional DGs of IPS-1993 batch. Among them are AP CID chief PV Sunil Kumar, Mahesh Dixit and Amit Garg who are in central service on deputation.



Mahesh Chandra Ladda of IPS-1998 batch has been promoted as Additional DG. Ladda is currently in central service on deputation. Meanwhile, S. Shyamsundar, Guntur Range DG CM Trivikrama Varma and Eluru Range DIG G. Palaraju, who are in central service on deputation, have been promoted as Inspector General (IG).

Visakhapatnam APSP Battalion Commandant Koya Praveen, Bhaskar Bhushan who is in central service on deputation, RN Ammireddy who is AIG of Peace and Security in AP DGP office were promoted as DIG (Super Time Scale). Vizianagaram SP M. Deepika, ACB SP B. Krishna Rao, CID SP Amit Bardar promoted as Junior administrative services.

Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy gave an order to this effect on Saturday. All these promotions will be effective from January 1, 2023.