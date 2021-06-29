AP govt. has brought radical changes in Education sector, says Adimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that many reforms have been brought in the education system. On Tuesday, he laid the foundation stone for the Government Polytechnic College buildings at Crossoor mandal. The event was attended by MLAs Namburu Shankar Rao, Ambati Rambabu, MP Srikrishna Devarayalu and Collector Vivek Yadav.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Suresh said that the YSRCP government has brought about major changes in the education system and opined that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is moving ahead with the idea of ​​giving students a better future. The minister explained that there is no government in the country that has spent more funds on education.

He said they are spending Rs 11,000 crore on education today. Minister Adimulapu Suresh recalled that Telangana officials had also come and inspected the Nadu-Nedu works being done in Andhra Pradesh and that the state government was planning to implement 'Nadu-Nedu' in Telangana as well.