AP govt. hikes salaries of outsourcing employees of electricity dept.
The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has increased salaries of outsourcing employees in electricity department.
As per the details, the government has increased the salaries of the outsourcing employees in the electricity department by 37 percent. The Special Chief Secretary of the Electricity Department issued an order to this effect on Wednesday. This decision will benefit around 27,000 outsourcing employees in the electricity department.
The recent increase in salaries has brought the outsourcing employees' income to over Rs.21,000. Additionally, the government has instructed the contract agencies to provide group insurance facilities to the employees.
This decision by the government is expected to positively impact the outsourcing employees in the power department, providing them with better remuneration and insurance coverage.