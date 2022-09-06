AP govt. invites employee unions for talks on CPS

  • Menu
The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to hold talks with the trade unions on the issue of CPS.

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to hold talks with the trade unions on the issue of CPS. The government has invited representatives of 20 trade unions to hold talks with the committee of ministers set up by the government.

The government said that they should come to discuss the issue of cancellation of CPS. Discussions will be held with trade unions at four o'clock in the evening.

It is known that government employees are raising concerns over the abolition of the CPS for quite some time. They were demanding the resolve the issue as Promised by the chief minister during Padayatra and the 2019 general election.

The employees and trade unions have called on for a program Chalo Vijayawada on September 1, which was postponed to September 12. In the meanwhile, the government has called the unions for the talks.

