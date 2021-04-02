AP govt. is firm on providing basic infrastructure to IT sector: Minister Gautam Reddy

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gautam Reddy said that the CXO conference is being organized for the expansion of the IT industry. Speaking to media on Friday, he said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy would take the IT sector forward with his ideas. He recalled CM Jagan's comments where he spoke that he was aware of the problems of the people in his Padayatra.

The Minister said that many schemes have been introduced in the field of education, including the Vidya Kanuka scheme and implementing schemes for quality education and medical care for every citizen. "We are working for agricultural development and quality human resources and government had taken care of the MSME industries at the time of covid outbreak. Minister Gautam Reddy said that with the help of chief minister YS Jagan, we have helped in creating employment opportunities for small traders.

The government is offering each scheme directly to the beneficiaries. "We are using technology in government management and focusing on providing IT infrastructure," he said. "It has been revealed that we are going to build 3 concept cities on two thousand acres; by 2024, every village will have access to the Internet through fiber net," Minister said. Minister Gautam Reddy revealed that a digital library and digital broadband will be set up in every village.