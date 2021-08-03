AP govt. is giving priority to the Agriculture Sector, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Perrati Hema Sushmita took over as chairman of Andhra Pradesh Seed Development Corporation at the APSDCL state office on Tuesday. YSRCP State General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Privilege Committee Chairman MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Seed Development Corporation MD were present on the occasion.



Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the government will give a big boost to the agricultural sector in Andhra Pradesh. The CM said he hoped development in the agricultural sector could be achieved through seed development.



He said scientists and agricultural experts said that major changes are coming in the field of agriculture and suggested that a new committee should work to develop quality seeds and strengthen the organisation. MLA Govardhan Reddy said that those who have worked hard in the YSR Congress party will get their due place. He said that YSRCP has been actively working for strengthening in Nellore district.