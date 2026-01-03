Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) Rings in 2026 with a Milestone: 54 Successful Prenatal Diagnosis Tests Conducted to Prevent Genetic Blood Disorders

On the auspicious occasion of the New Year, the Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) extends its warmest wishes for a happy, healthy, and prosperous 2026 to everyone. Celebrating the start of the year with a significant achievement in healthcare, TSCS is delighted to announce a major milestone in its ongoing efforts to eradicate genetic blood disorders.

Between May 2025 and January 1, 2026, TSCS has successfully conducted 54 Prenatal Diagnosis (PND) tests at the Kamala Hospital and Research Centre. These tests are crucial for assessing the status of the foetus regarding Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia, ensuring informed decisions can be made to prevent the birth of children affected by these serious conditions.

This achievement underscores the Society’s sustained commitment to preventive healthcare and genetic screening. Each successful diagnosis represents a step closer to reducing the prevalence of these disorders in the population.

Speaking on this progress, TSCS stated that this milestone marks another significant step forward in their mission towards a ‘Thalassemia-Free India.’ By making advanced diagnostic facilities accessible, TSCS continues to lead the charge in awareness and prevention, ensuring a healthier future for the next generation.