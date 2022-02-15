AP govt. issues orders over lifting night curfew in the state amid fall in covid-19 cases

The coronavirus cases in the country have been decreasing drastically and people had breathed in a sigh of relief as the normal conditions prevailed in a short time in all the states. Meanwhile, the governments have been lifting coronavirus restrictions. It is known that the Telangana government has already lifted all kinds of restrictions in this regard.

Against this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh government has also lifted the coronavirus restrictions and issued orders lifting the night‌ curfew in the state. However, the government said some regulations would still be in place even after the night curfew was lifted. He said strict action should be taken against those who do not wear masks and complied with covid regulations in markets, commercial complexes, and offices. The government has continued its decision to impose fines if the people do not adhere to the covid regulations.

It is learned that the AP government has imposed a night curfew from January 18 to 31 in view of the Corona Third Wave. It then decided to extend the curfew until February 14, as the corona cases had not abated by the end of January. However, with the recent decline in corona cases, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders lifting the night curfew altogether.