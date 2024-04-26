Roof India 2024 to showcase innovation and growth in roofing technology

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is hosting an impressive showcase of state-of-the-art roofing and allied materials, featuring more than 200 exhibitors from six countries. The event, conducted from 25 to 27 April at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre brings together global market leaders and showcases the newest technologies in the market.

The event will cover Roofing, Cladding, Pre-engineered Buildings (PEBs), Metal Building Systems, Tensile Architecture, Green Roofs Technology, Waterproofing, Insulation, Roofing Machinery, and Roof Fastening Systems among others.

With India’s real estate market expanding at a rapid pace, estimated to reach $828 billion by 2028, the roofing segment is poised for significant growth. Forecasted to grow annually at 6.5%, the Indian roofing market is expected to surpass USD 10 billion by 2029, highlighting the importance of modern roofing systems in construction and infrastructure projects.

Roof India, recognised as Asia’s most definitive B2B fair for roofing & allied products, will showcase products and technologies that are time-saving, efficient, sustainable, and economical. The event aims to encourage a shift from conventional roofing systems to more modern solutions, offering architectural solutions that prioritise price-competitiveness, durability, flexibility, and aesthetically pleasing designs.

Gagan Sahni, Director of Hyve India Pvt. Ltd, the organiser of Roof India, emphasises the importance of the event as a platform for business networking, bulk deals, joint ventures, distributorships, and knowledge exchange. With over 5000 buyers expected to attend, including industry veterans and decision-makers, Roof India presents a unique opportunity for industry players to explore partnerships and collaborations. Over the past two decades, Roof India has played a pivotal role in supporting the roofing sub-sector of the construction industry, catering to diverse projects such as Pre-engineered Buildings/Factories, Airport modernisation, Metro Rail, Hotels/Resorts, IT Parks, Retail Malls, and Integrated Townships.

Alongside the exhibition, a three-day open seminar titled ‘Let’s Talk Roofing’ and ‘Flooring Ideas’ will feature sessions by policy makers and industry experts, covering the latest innovations in Roofing and Flooring Technologies. In addition, the co-located event Floor India will complement Roof India by showcasing the latest technology and product innovation in industrial and commercial flooring segments, further enhancing the platform for industry professionals and stakeholders.