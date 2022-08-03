AP govt. orders to seize Atchutapuram Seeds Company

Andhra Pradesh government has responded seriously to the toxic gas leakage in Atchutapuram Seeds Company. It issued orders to close the seeds company immediately and ordered not to open until further orders. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered take all measures to ensure better treatment for the victims.



AP Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath reacted to the incident of gas leakage in Atchutapuram SEZ. He said that it is unfortunate that another accident happened while the investigation was going on regarding the leakage of poisonous gas in the past. He said the seeds company is responsible for the accident and visited the injured victims of the toxic gas leakage incident at the NTR Government Hospital and inquired about their health condition.

Minister Amarnath said that 121 people fell ill in the seeds unit. He said that those who fell ill have been admitted to five hospitals and opined that all the victims are out of danger. It has been revealed that the government will bear the cost of the treatment of the victims. The preliminary report revealed the presence of complex chemicals. He said that the samples are being sent to ICMR after the accident.

He warned that the seeds company should ensure that the mistake is not repeated. He said that a high-level committee has been ordered to investigate the current accident.