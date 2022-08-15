AP govt. promotes 101 Mandal surveyors as Dy Inspectors

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has promoted 101 mandal surveyors in the state as deputy inspectors of survey. The commissioner of that department Siddharth Jain gave orders. With the government's decision, the decades-long dream of the survey employees has come true.



Those who join the survey department as a surveyor have to retire as a surveyor without any promotions since the inception of that branch. When the survey department was reorganized in 1971, one surveyor was assigned to the Tehsildar offices for settlement of border disputes, land acquisition and maintenance of land records. Since then, programs such as government land distribution, landowners' requirements, house title survey, land acquisition for projects, land survey for industrialisation, road development have increased, but the number of surveyors has not increased.

In the past, the employees had asked for at least 2,000 additional surveyors. However, after Jagan assumed responsibility as the Chief Minister, 11,118 new village surveyor posts were appointed for survey requirements and re-survey and now 101 surveyors have got the latest promotions and the rest of the cadres will also get promotions soon.