AP govt. puts ban on derogatory words used to refer Nayee Brahmins

The Andhra Pradesh government has banned words that denigrate Nayee Brahmins and their community. Mangali, Mangaloda, Buchgorigevada, Mangalidi, Konda Mangali, etc. are used to refer to Nayee Brahmins and are considered as hurting their sentiments. Legal action will be taken against those responsible under Indian Penal Code 1860. To this extent, BC Welfare Department Chief Secretary G. Jayalakshmi has issued GO MS 50 on August 7, came to light on Wednesday.

Nayee Brahmins are all over the joy of the Andhra Pradesh state government issuing an order banning caste abuse and conveyed special thanks to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Nayi Brahmin Sangha leaders have called to widely publicise the GO and protect their self-respect.

Maddikunta Lingam Nayee state president of Telangana Nayi Brahmin Ikya Vedika expressed happiness over AP government's ban on words derogatory to Nayi Brahmins.