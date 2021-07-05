AP govt. relaxes Curfew restrictions, allows restaurants, theatres, and gyms to open with covid regulations

The Andhra Pradesh state government has taken a crucial decision to make changes in the ongoing curfew relaxation in Andhra Pradesh as part of the corona control measure. The curfew has been relaxed from 6 am to 7 pm in East Godavari and West Godavari districts where the covid positivity rate is yet to be reduced. It was ordered that the shops be closed at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, curfew was relaxed in the remaining districts (Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Krishna, Chittoor, and Prakasam) from 6 am to 10 pm. Also, the shops were supposed to close at 9 pm. The easing will take effect on July 7. The government said the restrictions will continue until the positivity rate drops below 5 percent.

Meanwhile, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has permitted to open restaurants, gyms, and wedding halls with corona regulations. People are advised to use a sanitizer as well as wear a mask and observe the physical distance. The government has also given the green signal for the permission of the theaters. It is suggested to make sure that there is space between the seats. CM Jagan directed the authorities to take measures from time to time to prevent the spread of covid.

On the other hand, the coronavirus cases have been decreasing in the state. As many as 3175 new coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday against the tests conducted for about 94,595 people taking the total tally to 19,02,923. While coming to the fatalities, 29 new deaths occurred in the state, which amounts to 12,844 overall.