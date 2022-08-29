AP govt. rubbishes Somu Veerraju's allegations on Ganesh Chaturthi, says no restrictions imposed

YSR Congress MLA Malladi Vishnu said that Vinayaka Chathurthi is being politicized by the opposition parties. He criticised BJP state president Somu Veerraju criticized for spreading lies and alleged that BJP and Chandrababu are trying to sling mud on government. He clarified that the government has not imposed any restrictions in the case of Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations.



He said that during Chandrababu's reign, electricity charges were collected for mandapams and opined that after Jagan became chief minister, there was no increase in charges. He said that Chandrababu is trying to mislead people and asked the police to file a case against Chandrababu. Malladi Vishnu challenged Somu Veerraju to fight to get funds from centre to Polavaram and work for special category status. He suggested to refrain from petty politics and work for the interests of the state.

The Department of Endowment said that no fees are being collected in the case of Ganesh Mandapams and opined that it is not appropriate to make false campaigns on social media. The department has warned that legal action will be taken if allegations of fee collection are spread.