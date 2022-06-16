AP govt. sanctions Rs. 15 lakh for girl's treatment, family members thank YS Jagan

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has come forward to support Anvika, a girl who is being treated for burns at a private hospital in Vijayawada. Gollapalli Rakesh's a four-year-old daughter of G Kothapalli in Dwarakathirumala Mandal was seriously injured when she fell into a bowl of hot sambar while playing at home. He was rushed to a private hospital in Vijayawada for treatment.



MLA Talari Venkata Rao was approached after doctors said the treatment would cost Rs 20 lakh. MLA Venkata Rao asked CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy to help from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund. The orders to this effect were issued on Wednesday sanctioning Rs 15 lakh from the CM Assistance Fund.

The girl's family members thanked the CM and the MLA. Kagitha Bhaskara Rao, Founder President of Devarapalli Mandal Gollagudem Divyangula and Vrudhula Ashram, donated Rs 5,116 for the girl's medical expenses.