AP Govt schools to work from 8am to 6 pm: 10-hour duty for teachers, staff

Guntur : It appears that the government is in tearing hurry to make up the loss to studies caused due to closure of schools during the Covid pandemic time in the State with extending the school hours.

According to the government order issued on Wednesday, all the government schools would have to work from 8 am to 6 pm in the State instead of 9am to 4pm. The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) is instructed to conduct extracurricular activities like physical education and other activities from 8 am to 8 .45 am and 5pm to 6pm regularly in the schools.

The government said it is optional. The officials in the School Education department informed that they are implementing the orders from Wednesday.

The government renovated school buildings under Manabadi Nadu-Nedu and provided infrastructure, textbooks, notebooks, uniform, shoes distributed under 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' to the students studying in the government schools. Arrangements are being made to extend financial assistance or laptop to the students under the Ammavodi scheme.

The government is of the view that there is need to conduct extracurricular activities. Taking this into consideration, the government directed to conduct extracurricular activities from 8 am to 8.45 am and from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Municipal Teachers Federation State president S Rama Krishna said,"The teachers working in the government schools would have to work 10 hours per day instead of 8 hours. The teachers would have to take biometric attendance morning and evening. The teachers working in Municipal Corporation and municipal schools reside near the school area. They have no problem.

The teachers working in the Zilla Prishad schools would have to face some problem. If biometric attendance is delayed, they will get less salary. It is additional burden on the teachers. It is difficult for teachers or HMs to stay in the schools till 6 PM."

District Education Officer RS Ganga Bhavani said, "One interested teacher voluntarily will come forward and take care of the students to conduct extracurricular activities or physical education teacher will conduct the activities. It was clearly mentioned in the orders."

AP SC, ST Teachers Association founder president Samala Simhachalam expressed displeasure over long working hours. "Though government mentioned in the orders it is voluntary, we have to conduct the classes as per orders.

It is an additional burden on the teachers and students," he said.

Due to Covid-19 second wave, reopening of the schools was delayed. Instead of extending school working hours, it is better to conduct special classes for backward students in all subjects to pick up the students."