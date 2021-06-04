AP govt. serious over Nellore GGH incident of sexual harassment, constitutes three member committee

The government has been furious over the incident of sexual harassment at Nellore GGH. It was decided to set up a three member committee with senior doctors. Minister Alla Nani directed the superintendent to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment and submit a full report by evening.

Two committees are investigating the GGH incident. One is a four-member committee headed by ACSR Medical College Principal Sambasiva Rao on behalf of the DME and the other is an independent committee on behalf of the district. The district committee consists of ZP CEO, ICDS PD, Joint Collector, and three members.

While the DME committee makes an inquiry internally the District Committee will make an inquiry from outside. So far there is no complaint on this incident. "Since this is a serious issue, either the DME Committee or the District Committee will take it as Sumoto and District Committee Preliminary Inquiry Report will be received within 24 hours; strict action will not be taken against those who made a mistake after receiving the committee report," Nellore in charge collector said.