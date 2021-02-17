AP govt. sets up committee to formulate special policy for organic farming in the state

The state government has set up a committee to formulate Andhra Pradesh State Organic Farming Policy aimed at promoting organic farming in the state. Poonam Malakondaiah, special general secretary, agriculture department, issued orders to this effect on Tuesday night. The government has decided to increase the area of ​​organic farming in the state for biodiversity conservation and agro-environmental protection.

Determined to bring the best practices in organic farming through available technology, an organic farming policy will be introduced. Agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu will chair the committee set up to formulate the policy. Another 17 were appointed as members.

The committee will study the conditions of organic farming in the state and study the draft policy on measures to be taken by the government to increase the acreage under cultivation and submit a report to the government within 30 days.