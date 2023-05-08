AP govt should take immediate steps to bring back students from Manipur: Lokesh

Kurnool: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that a situation of uncertainty was prevailing in Manipur State. The government has issued shoot at sight orders as a result of which the people in the state fear to come out of their houses.

In a similar manner, several students from Andhra Pradesh who have gone to Manipur to pursue education at various universities were stranded in the State.

The students are eagerly looking for the Andhra Pradesh government to airlift them from Manipur. He demanded that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy speak to the Manipur government and airlift the stranded students.

Lokesh while continuing his Yuva Galam padayatra in Kurnool town on Sunday spoke to the mediapersons. He said that several students from Andhra Pradesh have secured admission in various universities in Manipur.

Unfortunately due to prevailing riots in the State, the government has declared emergency and has also issued shoot at sight orders in a bid to restore normalcy. So far around 54 people have lost their lives in the riots. Several districts in the State are under curfew, Lokesh pointed out.

Under these circumstances, the Telugu students in Manipur are in a state of fear. The safety of the students is the prime responsibility of the Andhra Pradesh government. He demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speak to the authorities in Manipur government and airlift the stranded students in a special plane.

Lokesh also said that the Manipur government has stopped internet connections as a result of which the students are unable to communicate with their family members. He said Jagan should immediately speak to the Manipur government to airlift the students.

Prior to addressing mediapersons, Lokesh paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju on the occasion of his death anniversary. He recalled that Sitharama Raju fought for the rights of the Adivasis. Kurnool constituency TDP in-charge T G Bharat also accompanied Lokesh.