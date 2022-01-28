AP govt. signs MoU with Amul to distribute milk, Balamrutham to Anganwadi centres

The government of Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to distribute milk and Balamrutham made in AP to the Anganwadi centres in the state through the internationally renowned 'Amul' organization. As part of that, the state government today (Friday) signed an agreement with Amul in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for an ambitious project.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said, that today we are embarking on another good program Jagananna Palavelluva in 85 villages in Anantapur district. He said that the program is already underway in Prakasam, YSR Kadapa, Chittoor, Guntur, West Godavari and Krishna districts and starting a new one in Anantapur district, which is good news for Anantapur district. Adding that dairy farmer gets Rs.5 to Rs. 20 additional revenue, YS Jagan said that the government is setting up bulk milk cooling units in the state and opined that after Amul, private companies were forced to raise rates. "We are paying special attention to the scams in milk collection, " said CM Jagan.

It is learnt that 200 gm of Nutritious food for pregnant women 100 ml of milk for children per day is provided. So far, the Karnataka Milk Federation has been supplying 12.84 crore litres of milk per annum from Bangalore at the rate of 1.07 crore litres per month in the form of tetra packing and 48,692 metric tonnes of Balamrutham per annum from the Telangana State Food Society to the Anganwadi.

The state government is spending Rs. 500 crore on milk and Rs. 265 crore on infant mortality. There are a total of 55,607 Anganwadi Centers in the state with 22.50 lakh children under the age of three from six months and 7.50 lakh pregnant women. The government has decided to provide fresh milk produced from local dairies in the state as well as Balamrutham processed within the state to the Anganwadi centres. This will not only benefit our dairy farmers but also improve employment opportunities for the youth.