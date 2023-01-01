AP govt. starts distribution of increased pension to elderly across the state

Distribution of elderly pensions has started early in the morning on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh with volunteers handing over increased pension of Rs 2,750. Till last month, they have been receiving Rs.2,500 per month as pension money, and will receive Rs.2,750 per month from now on.

On the other hand, the government has granted new pensions to 2,31,989 people across the state from this month. In this context, the government has decided to organize the distribution program from January 1 as a week-long festival in full festive atmosphere.

The government will organize special programs at the mandal and municipality level across the state till the 7th. On 3rd January, CM YS Jagan himself will participate in the pension increase week program in Rajahmundry.

With 2,31,989 newly sanctioned pensions by the government, the number of beneficiaries of social pensions in the state has reached 64,06,240 in the month of January.

Even though January 1 is a holiday, volunteers went to the homes of the beneficiaries early in the morning and giving the increased pension. For this, the government has deposited funds of Rs.1,765 crore in the bank accounts of all village and ward secretariat branches on Saturday.