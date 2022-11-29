AP govt. to disburse fourth tranche of Jagananna Vidya Deevena tomorrow

As part of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme, the government will deposit the fourth tranche of funds in the accounts of students' mothers on Wednesday (November 30). These funds will be released by CM Jagan in a program to be held in Madanapalle of Annamayya district.



Jagan will release a total of Rs.709 crores for 10.85 lakh students. These funds will be deposited in the accounts of mothers of SC, ST, BC, EBC, Muslim Minority, Kapu, and Christian Minority students studying for degrees and PG across the state. The authorities are making extensive arrangements for this. CM Jagan will leave Tadepalli residence at 9 am for this program.

Actually, YS Jagan's public meeting was scheduled to be held on the 25th of this month, but it was postponed due to unfavorable weather. Due to the effect of windstorm on 24th and 25th, officials of the Chief Minister's office postponed the visit to Madanapalle to 30th. CM Jagan has made this scheme available so that the poor students of higher studies do not suffer.

As part of the scheme, the government is providing financial assistance to of Rs. 10,000 to ITI students in two installments, 15,000 for polytechnic students and 20,000 for students studying degree, engineering, medicine and other courses so that poor students do not have to worry about food and accommodation expenses. As a part of this, the fourth tranche of funds is being released.