AP govt. to disburse Jagananna Thodu Scheme funds today

The Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan will release funds today under the Jagananna Thodu scheme. A total of Rs. 560.73 crore will be disbursed to 5,10,412 beneficiaries, along with interest reimbursement of Rs. 11.03 crores. This scheme aims to provide interest-free loans to support cart traders, artisans, and small traders, protecting them from moneylenders.



The scheme has already provided loans to small traders in six installments, and this distribution marks the seventh installment. Those who have repaid their previous loans will receive the interest amount directly deposited into their bank accounts by the government.

Additionally, the loan amount is being increased for those who have repaid their previous installments. For example, if someone repays a loan of Rs. 10,000 in the first installment, their second installment will be increased to Rs. 11,000. The loan amount will continue to increase each year, providing ongoing support to small traders.