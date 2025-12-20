AP govt to implement 'Mustabu' program in schools to enhance children's hygiene

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched an innovative programme across all educational institutions, both government and private, in the state. Dubbed 'Mustabu'—meaning Grooming—the initiative aims to promote and monitor personal hygiene among schoolchildren. The government has mandated its immediate implementation for all classes, from the first grade up to Intermediate (12th grade).

In Parvathipuram Manyam district, Collector Prabhakar Reddy successfully piloted the Mustabu programme, which has yielded positive results. Encouraged by this success, the government has now ordered the rollout of the programme across the entire state. All educational institutions—including government, aided, and private schools, Gurukuls (residential schools), hostels, and colleges—are required to adhere to these new directives.

Detailed orders outlining the implementation process and guidelines have been issued, instructing schools to put the programme into effect without delay. The School Education Department has emphasised the importance of fostering personal hygiene among students, as well as instilling discipline and moral character. The initiative was announced by School Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar.