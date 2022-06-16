AP govt. to inspect services at YSR Village clinics from June 18

The Andhra Pradesh state government which puts a lot of emphasis on public health, has placed special emphasis on improving the quality of medical services. As part of this, the Department of Medical Health is prepared to examine the quality of services provided by YSR Village Clinics across the state for four days from Saturday. The special teams will conduct inspections at Village Clinics to inquire about services.



The Department of Medical Health has developed a special app called APHSSP-SC-HDWC for inspections at YSR Village Clinics. A questionnaire was designed with items that special teams should consider and steps will be taken to rectify the deficiencies based on the findings of the inspections.

The government has launched the YSR Village Clinics with the aim of providing better primary care to the people at the village level. It has decided to set up 10,032 clinics at the rate of one for every two thousand population. With more than 6,000 clinics already available, they provided 12 types of medical services for pregnant women and children, neonatal health care, prevention of infectious diseases, 14 types of tests and 67 types of medicines in the villages.

The Department of Medical Health is repairing 1,498 buildings and constructing 8,534 new buildings at a cost of Rs 1,692 crore as part of the Nadu-Nedu program. The recruitment of 8,347 MLHPs has already been completed. On an average, 23 OPs and eight tests are registered in clinics daily and specialist medical services are made available in clinics through telemedicine. An average of 4,500 people receive telemedicine on a daily basis.

The inspections would focus on various parameters whether patients receiving telemedicine services at clinics through qualified physicians and completion of training for ANM, Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP) on lifestyle disease screening.