AP govt. to launche Revenue Conferences to address land disputes

The Andhra Pradesh government is initiating a comprehensive approach to resolve land disputes across the state through a series of revenue conferences. Starting today, these conferences will be held in all 17,564 villages over the next 33 days, aiming to tackle issues that can be resolved within the government's jurisdiction, thereby reducing the need for court interventions.

The coalition government has expressed concerns over the significant increase in land disputes during the previous administration, alleging that encroachments have escalated. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has requested these conferences in response to the growing number of complaints related to land issues.

During the conferences, officials will address various types of land-related grievances, providing on-the-spot solutions. Relevant land records for the respective villages will be displayed, and information regarding assigned, pre-held, leased, and allotted lands will be made available to the public.

Additionally, the government is taking steps to identify and eliminate ineligible beneficiaries who had previously received house titles. A special focus will also be placed on investigating any irregularities in assigned and pre-held lands, with appropriate actions to be taken based on the findings.

The government is optimistic that approximately 80% of the ongoing land disputes will be resolved through this initiative, as they seek to create a more transparent and efficient system for addressing public grievances related to land ownership and disputes.