AP govt to pay half salary to employees in April amid coronavirus lockdown

The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given a clarification on the April salaries pertaining to government employees following the lockdown. The government is said to following the last month's rule of paying half salaries to the government employees. However, the government has exempted police, medical and municipal departments from cut in salary.

The finance ministry issued the order on Sunday. The government has also decided to pay full pension to government pensioners this month. Last month, they were paid only 50 per cent of the pension. It is known fact that the government has deducted the salaries to all government employees based on their hierarchy from 20 percent to 60 percent amid coronavirus outbreak. The same is said to be followed for this month as well.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported 81 new cases on Sunday with total number of cases amassing to 1097. As per the state health department's media bulletin as many as 231 persons recovered and 31 dead.